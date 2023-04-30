Coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch said after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday that Lance (ankle) is 100 percent healthy ahead of OTAs, David Lombardi and Matt Barrows of The Athletic report.

Lance was lost for the 2022 season in Week 2, when he sustained a fibula fracture and ligament disruption in his right ankle. Prior to the injury, he was set to lead the 49ers offense as a 2021 first-round pick, but first Jimmy Garoppolo and then Brock Purdy righted the ship, with the latter leading the team to the NFC Championship Game. Purdy himself was hurt in that contest and required surgery on his right throwing elbow in March. While Purdy has an indefinite recovery timeline, San Francisco's brass has mentioned that he's the "leader in the clubhouse," when healthy. In the meantime, though, Lance and free-agent addition Sam Darnold will handle all the QB reps this offseason, which will be key for Lance potentially reclaiming his status as the team's signal-caller of the future.