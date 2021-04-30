The 49ers selected Lance in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, third overall.

This pick has been one of the great unknowns since the 49ers used multiple future first-round picks to move up from No.12 overall. Alabama quarterback Mac Jones had been rumored to be the pick since the trade, but the Lance to San Francisco connection proved to be the ultimate result. Lance, at age 20, comes to San Francisco with just one full year of starting experience at North Dakota State in 2019, when he completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,786 yards, 28 touchdowns and zero interceptions while adding 1,100 yards and 14 scores on the ground. He possesses all the traits, combining elite arm strength with game-breaking mobility when plays break down. There is some projection with Lance given his lack of experience and the level of competition he faced, as well as spotty ball placement at times. However, his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense in San Francisco makes him a fascinating prospect both in real life and for fantasy. The question now resides with how San Francisco handles his development alongside Jimmy Garoppolo.