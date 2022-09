Lance sustained a severe right ankle injury Sunday against the Seahawks that's expected to require season-ending surgery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Lance was carted off the field with an air cast on his lower right leg in the first half of the 49ers' Week 2 contest. He was quickly ruled out, and now it appears he won't play again this season. With Lance sidelined, the team will turn to Jimmy Garoppolo under center.