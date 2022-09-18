Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Lance suffered a broken right ankle in Sunday's win over the Seahawks and will undergo season-ending surgery Monday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Fears of a season-ending injury immediately circulated when Lance was carted off the field in the first half of Sunday's contest, and Shanahan quickly confirmed that the second-year quarterback won't play again in 2022. Jimmy Garoppolo replaced the injured Lance and helped lead the 49ers to a 27-7 win. It's a tough break for Lance in just the second game of his first season as a starter after he often watched from the sidelines as Garoppolo's understudy during his rookie season.