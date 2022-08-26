Lance played the first three drives of Thursday's 17-0 preseason loss to the Texans, completing seven of 11 passes for 49 yards and adding one yard on one rushing attempt.

Lance targeted each of Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk once, but all three passes fell incomplete. The only sustained drive Lance led was his last, which ended with a turnover on downs in Houston territory. Lance's preseason was a mixed bag, as he played well in limited action in the preseason opener, then sat out the second game before posting this clunker in the third. The dual-threat quarterback is heading into his first season as San Francisco's starter after spending most of last season sitting behind Jimmy Garoppolo.