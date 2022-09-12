Lance completed 13 of 28 pass attempts for 164 yards, no touchdowns and one interception Sunday. He added 54 rushing yards on 13 carries in a 19-10 loss to Chicago.

Lance had to deal with blistering winds and rain throughout the contest, so it would be unfair to judge his 2022 value solely off this dud. The 13 rush attempts were a plus for fantasy owners, as part of Lance's fantasy appeal is his physical prowess as a rusher. The third-overall pick from the 2021 draft struggled with his accuracy, which was a concern even without the rough playing conditions. We should get a better idea of Lance's offseason progression in a home matchup against the Seahawks in what is currently expected to be a clear and sunny day at Levi's Stadium on Sept. 18.