Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday he expects Lance (ankle) to split first-team reps with Sam Darnold during early offseason workouts with Brock Purdy (elbow) recovering from injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.comg reports.

Lance is expected to be 100 percent for the start of OTAs, but Shanahan noted that it's still possible he has to be eased into action, which wouldn't be the case for Darnold. It appears that the 49ers are heading for a legitimate quarterback competition this offseason, though GM John Lynch said Monday that Purdy "probably the leader in the clubhouse," per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. As Purdy's recovery timetable remains cloudy, however, Lance and/or Darnold could make the most of upcoming opportunities and win over San Francisco's coaching staff. By virtue of his unique rushing abilities, Lance could potentially be the most interesting fantasy option of the trio if he were to get another chance to start.