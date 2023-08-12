Coach Kyle Shanahan told KNBR 680 San Francisco on Friday that Lance will play most of the first half of Sunday's preseason game at Las Vegas.

With Brock Purdy not expected to play in the 49ers' preseason opener, Lance and Sam Darnold will split quarterback reps almost evenly as they continue their battle for the No. 2 role in San Francisco. Lance has experience in the system on his side, but Darnold has started 55 of his 56 appearances split between the Jets and Panthers. Both players were No. 3 picks in their respective drafts -- 2018 for Darnold, 2021 for Lance -- so Shanahan is banking on pedigree for his backup signal-caller in San Francisco.