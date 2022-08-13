Lance completed four of five passes for 92 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions and added seven yards on one carry during the 49ers' 28-21 preseason win over the Packers on Friday night.

The second-year signal-caller made good use of his brief time on the field, connecting with Danny Gray for a 76-yard touchdown pass to cap off the 49ers' second possession. Lance led the 49ers to points on both of his drives, as San Francisco's first possession also culminated in a Robbie Gould field goal. It was a solid start to the preseason for Lance, who's likely to see more playing time in San Francisco's second exhibition a week from Saturday night against the Vikings in Minnesota.