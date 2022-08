Lance is not likely to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Coach Kyle Shanahan did note that nothing was set in stone and a final decision would not be made until after Thursday's practice. Lance played two offensive possessions in the opening exhibition game, completing four of five passes for 92 yards and a touchdown. Even if Lance were to take the field Saturday, it would likely only be for a couple of drives.