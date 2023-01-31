Lance (ankle) said Tuesday that he's 3-4 weeks away from being cleared for practice and will be 100 percent for OTAs this summer, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Lance opened the season as the 49ers' starting quarterback but fractured his fibula and suffered a ligament disruption in his right ankle during Week 2. He was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign and underwent a procedure at the end of December to extract hardware from his initial ankle surgery in September. The 2021 first-round pick remains on track to be healthy for offseason work and the 2023 campaign, which is an encouraging update seeing as Brock Purdy is expected to miss at least six months with a torn UCL in his right elbow and Jimmy Garoppolo is headed toward free agency.