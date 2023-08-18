Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Sam Darnold, and not Lance, would be getting the first-half snaps in Saturday's exhibition against Denver, Josh Dubow of the Associated Press reports.

Lance started the 49ers' first preseason contest over Sam Darnold with starter Brock Purdy (elbow) inactive, so the backups will flip roles as they continue to vie for No. 2 on the depth chart. The 2021 third-overall pick completed 66 percent of his passes for 112 yards and a touchdown in the exhibition start, but he benefited from a couple of lucky bounces which masked two would-be interceptions. Shanahan wouldn't demote Lance based on one preseason performance, so this swap was likely planned and not an indication of which quarterbacks San Francisco will keep when roster cuts roll around. The team may wind up keeping all three signal-callers after running out of healthy arms and falling one game short of the Super Bowl.