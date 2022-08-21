Sermon carried the ball five times and gained eight yards in Saturday's 17-7 preseason win over the Vikings. He also caught one of his two targets for four yards.

The positive news is that Sermon was able to suit up after hobbling off the practice field Thursday. He was also the first back on the field with both Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) and Jeff Wilson (rest) sidelined. However, Sermon showed little burst, as his longest rush went for only three yards. His potential role remains unclear, though he could be involved in the offense if Mitchell isn't ready for a Week 1 matchup against the Bears.