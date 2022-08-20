Sermon will test out his injured ankle ahead of Saturday's preseason contest against the Vikings, but the expectation is the second-year running back should play, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Provided Sermon is good to go, the 2021 third-round pick could see a plethora of first-team reps with Elijah Mitchell sidelined due a hamstring injury. Sermon is in a complicated battle for the No. 2 RB role with rookie third-rounder Tyrion Davis-Price and long-standing veteran Jeff Wilson, although both of the latter options could be relegated to situational roles if the Ohio State product is able to build on what has been a positive training camp thus far.