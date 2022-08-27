Sermon finished with the 2022 preseason with 19 carries for just 39 yards across three exhibition contests.

Sermon didn't do much to dissuade those who labeled him an instant bust after a lackluster rookie campaign. The 49ers already burned another mid-draft pick this year on Tyrion Davis-Price, who was far more explosive with similar reps this preseason. It is looking like veteran Jeff Wilson Jr. is the frontrunner to be the primary backup to Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) come Week 1. Not only is Sermon likely out of the running for that job battle, but he may find himself off the active roster following a horrid preseason.