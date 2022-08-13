Sermon rushed six times for 11 yards and brought in his only target for five yards in the 49ers' 28-21 preseason win over the Packers on Friday night.

The 2021 third-round pick is coming off an underwhelming rookie season, and he didn't exactly get his second campaign off to a rousing start Friday. Sermon's 1.8 yards per carry was the lowest figure of any 49ers running back for the night, and he saw backfield mates JaMycal Hasty and Jordan Mason turn in far more efficient efforts. Sermon will aim to give a better accounting of himself in his bid for a roster spot when San Francisco takes on the Vikings in a road exhibition clash a week from Saturday night.