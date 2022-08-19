Sermon hobbled off the practice field Thursday due to an undisclosed injury, and the team has yet to provide an update on his status, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

If Sermon's forced to miss practice time, it would be an ill-timed absence, as fellow second-year running back Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) is already sidelined, leaving Jeff Wilson and rookie Tyrion Davis-Price to soak up most of the snaps in practice. An update on Sermon's status will likely be provided prior to Saturday's preseason game in Minnesota.