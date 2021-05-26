With Jeff Wilson (knee) being ruled out four-to-six months, Sermon could jump up the depth chart during training camp.

Mostert and Wilson were assumed to be the 1A/1B combo Shanahan would deploy in 2021, but the news of the latter's surgery opens the door for Sermon to grasp a larger role in this potent offense. The third-round pick has a large frame (6-foot, 215 pounds) and surprising agility for a larger back. If he can secure the backup role -- which usually leads to 10-15 touches in a Shanahan offense -- Sermon could burst onto the fantasy scene if his production in the SEC translates well into the NFL. Today's news certainly raises the back's stock heading into training camp and early fantasy drafts.