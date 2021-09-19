Sermon was evaluated for a head injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday's win at Philadelphia, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Sermon was called upon when Elijah Mitchell suffered a shoulder injury, but on the first potential carry of his career the former took a shot to the helmet, fumbled the ball and remained on the turf for a spell. Sermon managed to get back to the sideline before he was escorted to the locker room. While it's unclear if Sermon sustained a concussion, the 49ers will come out of Week 2 with injuries littered across the backfield (JaMycal Hasty also hurt his ankle).