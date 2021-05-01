The 49ers selected Sermon in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 88th overall.

Sermon (6-foot, 215 pounds) comes with some question marks attached -- namely, that he never emerged as a reliable workhorse and has a rather high center of gravity for a running back -- but his big-play production was convincing at Oklahoma and Ohio State, and his grace as a runner is quickly evident on tape. His 1.49-second 10-yard dash and 6.84-second three-cone drill speak to his short-area quickness, though his 4.61-second 40 casts some doubt on whether he'll run away from NFL defenses the way he did in college. It's not clear how much of an immediate threat he might be to Raheem Mostert, but Sermon should be able to outplay Jeff Wilson in due time.