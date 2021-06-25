Sermon impressed in the offseason work as a pass-catcher out of the backfield and is in line to make an impact as a rookie if he can carry that over into training camp, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Sermon still has Raheem Mostert (knee) and Wayne Gallman to contend with for reps out of the gate, but his competition thinned a bit after Jeff Wilson was forced to undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus in late May that will keep him out for 4-to-6 months. He should be in the mix for carries come Week 1 as a result, though training camp figures to be a determining factor.