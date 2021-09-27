Sermon rushed 10 times for 31 yards and a touchdown while catching two passes for three yards in Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Packers.

Sermon got the nod as starter as expected after Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) was pronounced out for the contest. The 49ers' third-round selection from this year's draft finished with a decent fantasy line thanks to his touchdown scamper, but the 3.1 yards per carry failed to impress. In the rookie's defense, the 49ers were playing from behind for most of the contest, and relied upon their passing game to lead a comeback that fell just short. Perhaps Sermon could perform better in a more traditional game script. Whether or not we get a chance to see that is currently undetermined, as Mitchell could end up returning for next Week's matchup against the Seahawks. If the latter is unable to come back from injury, then Sermon should receive the lion's share of backfield touches like he did against the Packers.