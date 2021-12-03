Sermon (ankle) has been ruled out in advance of Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

For the first time all season, Sermon will be sidelined for an injury-related reason -- he was a healthy inactive in Weeks 1 and 9 -- after he sprained his right ankle in the 49ers' Week 12 win over the Vikings. Head coach Kyle Shanahan suggested that the ankle issue could be serious enough for Sermon to go on injured reserve, but a decision on that front likely won't be finalized until Saturday, the deadline for teams playing Sunday to make Week 13 transactions. Even if Sermon avoids IR and is able to return next week or Week 15, he likely won't have a role on offense so long as Elijah Mitchell, Jeff Wilson and JaMycal Hasty are all healthy.