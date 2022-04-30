The 49ers selected Davis-Price in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 93rd overall.

The 49ers continue to stockpile the backfield after drafting Elijah Mitchell and Trey Sermon last year. Davis-Price runs with a bruising style at 6-foot, 211 pounds and took over the lead role in the LSU offense this past season. He registered 211 carries for 1,004 yards and six touchdowns. His 36-carry, 287-yard performance against Florida in October was one of the most impressive individual performances in college football last season. He doesn't offer much as a pass-catcher, but Davis-Price is an effective north-south runner with sub-4.5 speed. It's a crowded backfield in San Francisco, but the 49ers have shown the ability to get production out of whichever back they put on the field.