Kroft went without a target across 15 snaps on offense in Sunday's 35-7 win over the Buccaneers.

After he was a healthy scratch for the 49ers' Week 12 game against the Saints, Kroft has suited up in the team's last two contests and has returned to the No. 2 role at tight end behind starter George Kittle. Kroft has played a quarter of the snaps on offense in both games, with his snap shares exceeding Charlie Woerner's (five percent in Week 13, 10 percent in Week 14). Meanwhile, Ross Dwelley has dropped to fourth on the depth chart at tight end and has been inactive for both of the past two games.