Kroft was spotted warming up with the 49ers' first-team offense and is expected to start at tight end Sunday against the Bears, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

With top tight end George Kittle (groin) sidelined for the season opener, Kroft looks to be first in line to replace him in the lineup. Even if Kroft ends up getting the start, don't count on him handling as large of a snap share as Kittle does, nor should Kroft be expected to approach the 6.7 targets per game that Kittle averaged during the 2021 regular season. Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley are also active for the contest and could rotate in at tight end with Kroft.