Kroft caught one of two targets for nine yards in Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Chicago.

With star tight end George Kittle (groin) unable to suit up, Kroft got the start and led all tight ends with 37 offensive snaps (68 total available). The 29-year-old spent most of his time blocking, and the same should be expected if Kittle can't go against the Seahawks next Sunday.