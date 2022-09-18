Kroft has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Seahawks due to a knee injury, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kroft wasn't targeted to begin Sunday's matchup but sustained a knee injury that will keep him out for the rest of the game. His absence leaves the 49ers particularly shorthanded at tight end since George Kittle (groin) was unavailable for a second consecutive week. Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner could see increased looks to close out the game against Seattle.