Coach Kyle Shanahan noted Monday that Kroft will miss a few weeks with an MCL sprain, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Kroft's injury is a hit to the 49ers' depth at tight end, but it appears as though starter George Kittle (groin) is trending toward a return to action Week 3. Also in the mix for complementary TE snaps once Kittle is back are Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley.