49ers' Tyler Kroft: Will not play Sunday
Kroft (knee) is out Sunday against the Falcons, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Kroft hasn't played since Week 2 with the injury. He'll work to return in Week 7 against the Chiefs.
