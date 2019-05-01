49ers' Tyree Mayfield: Lands contract with San Francisco

Mayfield is signing with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 49ers have seemingly had their eye on Mayfield for a while now considering they deemed him worthy of one of their 30 pre-draft visits. Not only can he contribute well on special teams, but the owner of a 4.59-second 40-yard dash has upside as a move tight end.

