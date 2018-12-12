Robinson was signed by the 49ers on Tuesday.

San Francisco inked Robinson off Dallas' practice squad to a two-year deal. The Oregon product will likely do more observing than playing over the final three weeks of the season, but he'll have the chance to impress the coaching staff throughout practice.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

    Week 15's Big Questions

    After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...

  • usatsi-11816619-lamar-jackson-ravens-pregame-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 15 streamers

    Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...

  • golden-tate-eagles.jpg

    Week 15 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...