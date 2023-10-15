Davis-Price (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Browns.
Davis-Price got his first snaps of the season during San Francisco's Week 5 blowout win over Dallas, but he's back on the inactive list with Elijah Mitchell healthy again. Mitchell and Jordan Mason will operate as the primary backups to Christian McCaffrey during Week 6.
