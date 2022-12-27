Jordan Mason is doing better with his tight hamstring, per David Lombardi of The Athletic, which could result in him resuming backup RB duties while Davis-Price reverts to the third-back role.

Davis-Price surprisingly worked as San Francisco's No. 2 back behind Christian McCaffrey against the Commanders on Saturday, and he tallied 30 yards on nine carries. The rookie's elevated role was likely due to Jordan Mason dealing with a hamstring injury and being limited to work on special teams. Now that Mason has improved, he's expected to jump back over Davis-Price on the RB hierarchy. Mason has been quite effective lately, racking up 171 rushing yards on 23 carries between Weeks 13 and 15.