Davis-Price (ankle) was spotted taking part in a workout prior to Sunday's 37-15 win over the Panthers and could be ready to return to practice Week 6, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

The rookie third-round pick out of LSU hasn't suited up since Week 2 due to a high-ankle sprain, but the 49ers' decision not to move him to injured reserve always left open the possibility that he would miss fewer than four games on account of the injury. Davis-Price still looks like he has a chance to limit his absence to three games and play this coming Sunday in Atlanta, but he'll almost certainly have to return to full practice participation by Friday for that to become a reality. With Elijah Mitchell (knee) likely out until November, Jeff Wilson has a temporary stranglehold on the No. 1 role out of the backfield, but the slotting behind him on the depth chart remains unsettled. Tevin Coleman handled the No. 2 role behind Wilson against Carolina and scored two touchdowns, but he managed just 23 yards on eight carries (2.9 average).