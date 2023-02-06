Davis-Price rushed for 99 yards and no touchdowns on 34 attempts across six games in his rookie season.
Davis-Price failed to earn a significant role on offense at any point of the season despite the 49ers needing running back depth. The 2022 third-round pick struggled in limited opportunities, averaging a mediocre 2.9 yards per carry while being limited to a healthy scratch most weeks. Davis-Price will have to prove himself in training camp in order to earn a roster spot next season, as he currently sits fourth on San Francisco's depth chart prior to the draft and free agency.
More News
-
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Inactive Sunday•
-
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Sitting out Sunday•
-
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Sitting out Saturday•
-
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Disappoints in rookie campaign•
-
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Gets one carry in overtime win•
-
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Could fall back to No. 3 RB role•