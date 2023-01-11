Davis-Price played eight snaps in Sunday's win over the Cardinals, carrying eight times for 27 yards.

Davis-Price saw action in only six games during his rookie season and finished with a lowly 2.9 yards-per-carry average on 34 totes while failing to find the end zone and going without a target in the passing game. The LSU product had an opportunity to earn significant playing time following starter Elijah Mitchell's Week 1 injury, but he ultimately fell behind undrafted rookie Jordan Mason and practice-squad veteran Tevin Coleman on the depth chart at multiple points throughout the season. Davis-Price didn't show enough as a pure runner in limited opportunities, and he was a non-factor in the passing game. Much like 2021 third-round pick Trey Sermon, Davis-Price may find himself on the roster bubble heading into training camp in 2023 after an uninspiring rookie season.