Davis-Price did not see the field on offense or on special teams in Sunday's 33-17 win over the Dolphins.

Davis-Price figured to be in the mix for snaps behind Christian McCaffrey on Sunday, but it was Jordan Mason (8/51/0) who took over Elijah Mitchell's (knee) backup spot while maintaining his usual role on special teams. The 2022 third-round pick has struggled to find his way onto the field despite the 49ers having a multitude of injury problems at the running back position this season. If you stashed TDP in hopes he could take over the backup role in San Francisco, it's probably safe to move on ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Buccaneers.