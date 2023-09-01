Davis-Price has a spot on San Francisco's initial 53-man roster.

A disappointment last year as a rookie third-round pick, Davis-Price had a better summer this time around and ultimately convinced the 49ers to keep four running backs. His position on the team is somewhat tenuous, as the Niners could swap him out for a player at another position if fellow running back Jordan Mason is quick to recover from a foot sprain. Either way, Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell figure to take nearly all the RB snaps Week 1 at Pittsburgh.