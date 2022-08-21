Davis-Price rushed 10 times for 41 yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Vikings. He added one reception for six yards.

Davis-Price was the third back on the field after Trey Sermon and JaMycal Hasty, though he still appeared on the team's first drive. He tallied only one additional carry in the first half, though he ripped off a series of impressive gains that went for 14, 12 and six yards later in the contest. Davis-Price's role in the offense remains unclear for the moment, though he does shift up the depth chart so long as Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) remains sidelined.