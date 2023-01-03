Davis-Price rushed once for five yards and was not targeted in Sunday's 37-34 overtime win over Las Vegas.

Davis-Price reverted back to third on the running back depth chart as expected after Jordan Mason (hamstring) was limited by injury in Week 16. Both rookie backups logged equal snaps on offense (five), but it was Mason who performed better in a limited role (2-13-1). While Davis-Price remains a non-factor in fantasy, he could see a few touches in the last game of the regular season if the team opts to limit Christian McCaffrey's snaps ahead of the playoffs.