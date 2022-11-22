Davis-Price (coach's decision) has been ruled inactive for Monday's game against the Cardinals.
Davis-Price saw his playing time fall off Week 8, and he will be a healthy scratch for the second game in a row. With the rookie sidelined, Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason will once again slot in as the 49ers' top three running backs Week 11. Davis-Price's next opportunity to suit up will come against the Saints on Sunday, Nov. 27.
