Davis-Price (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Davis-Price didn't see any playing time during the 49ers' Week 8 matchup against the Rams, and he'll be a healthy scratch following the Week 9 bye. Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason will operate as San Francisco's three active running backs Sunday.
