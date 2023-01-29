Davis-Price is inactive for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Eagles.
With Davis-Price a healthy scratch and Elijah Mitchell sidelined by a groin injury, Tevin Coleman and Jordan Mason are on hand to provide running back depth Sunday behind the 49ers' top option at the position Christian McCaffrey.
