Davis-Price (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
After suffering a high-ankle sprain Week 2 against the Seahawks, Davis-Price didn't mix into any drills the last three weeks, so his ability to handle every rep Wednesday signals that he's mostly past the issue. Jeff Wilson (shoulder) has been leading the 49ers backfield since Elijah Mitchell (knee) went down in the season opener, but Davis-Price, a rookie third-round pick, could challenge Tevin Coleman for complementary RB touches moving forward. In his sole appearance this season, Davis-Price mustered 33 yards on 14 carries (2.4 YPC) and wasn't targeted.
