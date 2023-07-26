Davis-Price is still working behind Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason in practice, but the 2022 third-round pick looks "quicker and leaner" than he did last year, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com.

There's still time for Davis-Price to shake off the "bust" label, but he realistically won't be any higher than third on San Francisco's depth chart if everyone is healthy. Christian McCaffrey is among the two or three best in the league at his position, and Mitchell is one of the better backups. Challenging Mason for the third spot is a realistic goal but would still leave Davis-Price dependent on injuries to see playing time outside of garbage time in his second pro season. Mason came in as an undrafted rookie last year and quickly moved ahead of his third-round teammate.