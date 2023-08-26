Davis-Price took 10 carries for 61 yards and caught two of three targets for 16 yards in Friday's 23-12 preseason loss to the Chargers.

Jordan Mason dominated playing time with the first-team offense even after losing a fumble at the goal line on the opening drive, ultimately recording 10 touches for 72 yards across his two series. The miscue was a big one, of course, and Davis-Price then dominated backfield work with the second-string offense. The Niners might keep both on their initial 53-man roster, but it's not a guarantee, so Davis-Price (or Mason) could end up on the practice squad or with another team instead.