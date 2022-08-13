Davis-Price rushed 10 times for 36 yards and failed to bring in his only target during the 49ers 28-21 preseason win over the Packers on Friday night.

The rookie third-round pick paced the backfield in carries on a night when Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) and Jeff Wilson (coach's decision) didn't see action. However, Davis-Price's backfield mates JaMycal Hasty and Jordan Mason averaged 7.2 and 5.0 yards per carry, respectively, shining the light on the LSU product's struggles a bit more. Davis-Price's next opportunity to make a case for a backup role comes in a road matchup against the Vikings a week from Saturday night.