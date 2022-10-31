Davis-Price did not log any snaps in Sunday's 31-14 win over the Rams.

Davis-Price was active for this contest, but he wasn't used in any capacity in the win. The addition of star running back Christian McCaffrey (26 touches) and the presence of veteran backup Jeff Wilson (six touches) pushes the rookie back into a reserve role moving forward. Davis-Price and the 49ers will resume play after the upcoming bye week against the Chargers on Nov. 13.