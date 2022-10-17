Davis-Price (ankle) logged one offensive snap and received no touches in Sunday's 28-14 loss to Atlanta.

Davis-Price returned from a three-game layoff just in time to assist a banged up 49ers backfield, but he was essentially deployed as a healthy scratch. Head coach Kyle Shanahan did not turn to his third-round pick from this year's draft despite both Jeff Wilson (7/25/0 and a fumble) and Tevin Coleman (4/3/0) struggling from the opening snap. Perhaps TDP will get a few touches against the Chiefs next Sunday.

